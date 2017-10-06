FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Tropical Storm Nate strengthening over northwestern Caribbean sea: NHC
Sections
Featured
Millions of Britons in financial difficulty
economy
Millions of Britons in financial difficulty
Independence may now be out of reach for Iraqi Kurds
iraq
Independence may now be out of reach for Iraqi Kurds
Long speech, lots of tea - party meeting the Chinese way
china's party congress
Long speech, lots of tea - party meeting the Chinese way
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Environment
October 6, 2017 / 3:57 PM / in 12 days

Tropical Storm Nate strengthening over northwestern Caribbean sea: NHC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Tropical Storm Nate is strengthening over the northwestern Caribbean sea and hurricane and storm surge warnings have been issued for the northern Gulf Coast, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Friday.

The storm is located about 165 miles (260 km) north-northeast of Isla Guanaja, Honduras with maximum sustained winds of 50 miles per hour (85 km/h), the Miami-based NHC said.

Nate will move into the southern Gulf of Mexico Friday night and move near or over the northern Gulf coast Saturday night or Sunday, the NHC said adding Nate is expected to become hurricane by the time it reaches the northern Gulf of Mexico.

Reporting by Karen Rodrigues and Vijaykumar Vedala in Bengaluru

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.