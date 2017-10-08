Phillips 66 Alliance refinery undamaged by Hurricane Nate: sources

HOUSTON (Reuters) - Phillips 66’s (PSX.N) 247,000 barrel per day (bpd) Alliance, Louisiana, refinery was undamaged by the passage of Hurricane Nate on Saturday night and may begin restarting some units on Sunday, sources familiar with plant operations said.

A Phillips 66 spokesman said the company had no update on the status of the refinery on Sunday morning. On Saturday, the company said the refinery was shut.

It may be mid-week at the earliest before the refinery resumes production. There is limited crude oil availability following the shutdown of 92 percent of crude oil production in the Gulf of Mexico, the sources said.

The Alliance refinery began shutting down on Thursday and completed the shutdown on Saturday morning.

The refinery was one of two on the Gulf Coast to halt production because of Nate.

Chevron Corp’s (CVX.N) 340,000 bpd Pascagoula, Mississippi, refinery was also shut on Saturday, according to energy intelligence service Genscape. The company declined to discuss the refinery’s status.