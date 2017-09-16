FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Tropical storm warning issued for southern Baja California
Sections
Featured
Over four million Britons in financial difficulty
economy
Over four million Britons in financial difficulty
Thirty years ago this week, Wall Street slid into the abyss
Markets
Thirty years ago this week, Wall Street slid into the abyss
China's economy shows solid momentum as party meets
china's party congress
China's economy shows solid momentum as party meets
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Environment
September 16, 2017 / 9:09 AM / a month ago

Tropical storm warning issued for southern Baja California

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A tropical storm warning was issued on Saturday for the southern Baja California peninsula as Hurricane Norma churns in the Pacific Ocean, the National Hurricane Center said.

Hurricane Norma, a Category 1 storm, was about 270 miles (435 km) south of Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, as it packed 75 mph (120 kph) winds, the center said.

“Norma has been nearly stationary, but a slow northward motion should begin later today and continue through Sunday,” the center said in an advisory.

Norma was expected to strengthen somewhat during the next couple of days, the NHC said.

According to the NHC forecasts, Norma could hit southern parts of Baja California near to its popular tourist resorts by Monday, when it is projected to be weakening again.

Reporting by Brendan O'Brien in Milwaukee; editing by David Clarke

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.