(Reuters) - Ophelia has strengthened into the 10th hurricane of the 2017 Atlantic hurricane season, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said late Wednesday afternoon.

Ophelia was about 760 miles (1,220 km) southwest of the Azores and packing maximum sustained winds of 75 miles per hour (120 km per hour), the NHC said, adding that some strengthening was possible over the next 48 hours.