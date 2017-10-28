FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Center of tropical storm Selma to make landfall in El Salvador: NHC
October 28, 2017 / 5:54 AM / a day ago

Center of tropical storm Selma to make landfall in El Salvador: NHC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - The center of tropical storm Selma is expected to make landfall in El Salvador on Saturday before it rapidly weakens and dissipates over the mountains of Central America, the National Hurricane Center said.

Selma is about 80 miles (130 km) south-southeast of San Salvador where it is packing winds of 40 mph (65 kph), the hurricane center said in an advisory.

The storm was expected to rapidly weaken after it makes landfall and dissipate over the mountains of Central America on Sunday.

Reporting by Brendan O'Brien in Milwaukee

