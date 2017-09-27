FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
France to 'lend' control of STX shipyard to Italy's Fincantieri: source
September 27, 2017 / 11:17 AM / in 22 days

France to 'lend' control of STX shipyard to Italy's Fincantieri: source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LYON, France (Reuters) - France and Italy agreed on Wednesday to end their row over an Italian bid for shipbuilding firm STX France, with a deal that gives the buyer, Fincantieri (FCT.MI), effective control without it legally owning a majority, an Italian government source said.

The deal, struck in talks between French President Emmanuel Macron and Italian Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni, gives Fincantieri 51 percent of STX, though 1 percent of this holding would be in the form of shares lent by Paris, the source said.

Paris has a right under the deal to demand back the 1 percent equity stake under certain circumstances, the source said. But it was unclear what would happen with the ownership of STX if it chose to do so.

Reporting Giselda Vagnoni; Writing by Mark Bendeich; Editing by Valentina Za

