FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Swiss government calls franc 'highly valued' after meeting SNB boss
Sections
Featured
May prepared to up divorce bill offer - Sun
The road to Brexit
May prepared to up divorce bill offer - Sun
Da Vinci portrait of Christ sells for record $450 million
Arts
Da Vinci portrait of Christ sells for record $450 million
Peru down New Zealand to complete World Cup lineup
Sport
Peru down New Zealand to complete World Cup lineup
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
November 15, 2017 / 11:01 AM / a day ago

Swiss government calls franc 'highly valued' after meeting SNB boss

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH (Reuters) - The Swiss government said on Wednesday the Swiss franc remained “highly valued” despite its recent weakening versus the euro, echoing the language used of late by the Swiss National Bank.

SNB Chairman Thomas Jordan, during his annual meeting with the government, stressed that negative interest rates and readiness to intervene on currency markets remained appropriate to restrict appreciation of the currency, the cabinet said in a statement after the meeting.

“Highly valued” is the term the SNB has used since September to describe the franc since the currency weakened over the summer following the easing of political risks in Europe.

Reporting by John Revill; Editing by Michael Shields

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.