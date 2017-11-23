FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SNB's Jordan sees crypto currencies as more of investment than currency
Sections
Featured
UK's huge current account deficit set to stay larger for longer
economy
UK's huge current account deficit set to stay larger for longer
Take Five - World markets themes for the week ahead
market analysis
Take Five - World markets themes for the week ahead
Militants kill more than 230 at mosque in Egypt
Militants kill more than 230 at mosque in Egypt
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
November 23, 2017 / 6:01 PM / a day ago

SNB's Jordan sees crypto currencies as more of investment than currency

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH (Reuters) - Swiss National Bank Chairman Thomas Jordan is cautious about crypto currencies, saying he sees products like Bitcoin as more of an investment than a currency at present.

A copy of bitcoin standing on PC motherboard is seen in this illustration picture, October 26, 2017. Picture taken October 26, 2017. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

”Central banks are working on this [the issue of crypto currencies] very intensively,“ he told an event in Basel on Thursday. ”I would look at them more as an investment than a currency.

“It is important to say it is not question of technology, but a question of who has access to central bank money and in what form. There are up to now many unsolved questions.”

Crypto currencies can potentially strongly affect the financial system, he said, and it was very important that central banks looked carefully at the issue.

Earlier, Jordan said the goal of SNB’s policy remains to reduce pressure on the Swiss franc and make franc investments less attractive, adding that the franc remained “highly valued” despite a recent weakening of the currency.

Reporting by John Revill; Editing by Victoria Bryan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.