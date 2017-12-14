FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
World's steepest funicular railway to open in Switzerland
December 14, 2017 / 4:06 PM / Updated 17 hours ago

World's steepest funicular railway to open in Switzerland

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH (Reuters) - Swiss technology is due to hit new heights on Friday when the world’s steepest funicular line opens at one of its Alpine resorts.

The barrel-shaped carriages of a new funicular line are seen front of mount Grosser Mythen (1,898 m/6,227 ft above sea level) during sunny winter weather in the Alpine resort of Stoos, Switzerland December 13, 2017. Picture taken on December 13, 2017. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Swiss President Doris Leuthard will officially open the 52 million-Swiss franc ($52.6 million) project running from Schywz to the mountain village of Stoos, which lies 1,300 meters (4,300 ft) above sea level in central Switzerland.

The barrel-shaped carriages adjust their floors so passengers can still stand upright even as they climb towards the Alpine plateau at inclines of up to 110 percent.

The train, which will go into public service on Sunday, will climb 743 meters over a span of 1,738 meters, at speeds of up 10 meters per second.

“After 14 years of planning and building, everyone is very proud of this train,” said Ivan Steiner, spokesman for the railway.

Reporting by John Revill; editing by Andrew Roche

