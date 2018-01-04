FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Symphony chat platform faces outage due to unplanned maintenance
Sections
Featured
Britain needs "latte levy" on disposable coffee cups, say MPs
Environment
Britain needs "latte levy" on disposable coffee cups, say MPs
Apple and researchers eye patches to solve Intel chip flaws
Technology
Apple and researchers eye patches to solve Intel chip flaws
Smith and Khawaja frustrate England in Sydney
Sport
Smith and Khawaja frustrate England in Sydney
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology News
January 4, 2018 / 6:17 PM / Updated 20 hours ago

Symphony chat platform faces outage due to unplanned maintenance

Catherine Ngai

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Chat and data service Symphony Communication Services LLC had unscheduled maintenance on Thursday, disrupting the free version of the Wall Street-backed platform for some users, a spokeswoman said.

Paying customers, who have access to the desktop version, were not affected, Katherine Kilpatrick said in an email.

The routine maintenance was unrelated to news on Wednesday about security flaws related to various chipmakers, she said.

Symphony is a cloud-based platform created in 2014 by a group of financial institutions led by Goldman Sachs Group Inc in a joint effort to reduce the cost of market data and communications between staff and with customers.

Symphony competes with other information platforms including those offered by Reuters’ parent company Thomson Reuters Corp, Bloomberg LP and Slack Technologies.

Reporting by Catherine Ngai; Editing by Lauren Tara and Richard Chang

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.