FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Brexit
Business
Technology
The Trump Effect
Environment
China
Entertainment
The Wider Image
Business News
February 26, 2018 / 6:43 AM / a day ago

Taiwan's January export order growth to slow slightly: Reuters poll

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TAIPEI (Reuters) - Taiwan’s export orders in January are expected to rise for the 18th straight month but at a slower pace than in December, as demand for the island’s technology products remained robust, a Reuters poll showed.

Export orders in January were forecast to expand 16.1 percent from a year earlier, according to the median forecast of 15 analysts in the poll. That compared with a 17.5 percent pace of growth in December and 11.6 percent in November.

Taiwan’s export orders are a leading indicator of demand for Asia’s exports and for hi-tech gadgets, and typically lead actual exports by two to three months.

Poll compiled by Carol Lee; Writing by Yimou Lee; Editing by Jacqueline Wong

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.