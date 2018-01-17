FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 17, 2018 / 6:17 AM / 2 days ago

Quake rattles Taipei but no reports of damage

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TAIPEI (Reuters) - A 5.7-magnitude earthquake hit Taiwan’s capital Taipei on Wednesday with several witnesses reporting a slight rocking of buildings in the city’s business district.

The quake struck about 19 km (11.81 miles) east of Taipei at a depth of 140 km (87 miles), according to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre.

There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.

Taiwan’s tech giant Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company, the world’s largest contract chipmaker, said it did not suffer any damages, according to a spokesperson.

Reporting by Jess Macy Yu and Taipei bureau; Editing by Michael Perry

