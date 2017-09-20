FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Australia's Tabcorp to stick with investor meeting date for Tatts merger
Sections
Featured
UK retail sales growth weakest in four years as inflation bites
economy
UK retail sales growth weakest in four years as inflation bites
Thirty years ago this week, Wall Street slid into the abyss
Markets
Thirty years ago this week, Wall Street slid into the abyss
With tears and song, China welcomes Xi as great, wise leader
china's party congress
With tears and song, China welcomes Xi as great, wise leader
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
September 20, 2017 / 11:57 PM / in a month

Australia's Tabcorp to stick with investor meeting date for Tatts merger

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: The logo for Australian gambling company Tabcorp Holdings Ltd (TAB) is displayed outside a TAB branch in central Sydney, Australia, October 18, 2016. REUTERS/David Gray/File Photo

(Reuters) - Betting Firm Tabcorp Holdings (TAH.AX) said on Thursday it expected to stick to its October 18 date for a shareholder meeting to vote on its acquisition of lottery business Tatts Group (TTS.AX), despite a court decision blocking the deal.

The A$6.15 billion ($4.93 billion) deal was cleared in June by the Australian Competition Tribunal but the antitrust regulator appealed the decision and won on Wednesday.

The deal announced a year ago now faces further delays.

($1 = 1.2469 Australian dollars)

Reporting by Rushil Dutta in Bengaluru; Editing by Byron Kaye and Stephen Coates

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.