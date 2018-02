STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Sweden’s MTG said on Monday it had been informed by TDC that the Danish operator’s board intends to withdraw its recommendation of a deal with MTG to combine its Nordic Entertainment and MTG Studios businesses with TDC.

Denmark’s TDC announced a $2.5 billion takeover of MTG’s broadcasting and entertainment business on Feb 1.

TDC declined to comment on the news of the withdrawn support for the merger.