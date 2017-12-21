FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Italy's market regulator to look into Telecom Italia, Canal+ joint-venture: source
Sections
Featured
Pope calls for two-state solution in Israel conflict
Pope calls for two-state solution in Israel conflict
Pope calls for two-state solution in Israel conflict
Pope calls for two-state solution in Israel conflict
Pope calls for two-state solution in Israel conflict
Pope calls for two-state solution in Israel conflict
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
December 21, 2017 / 4:30 PM / 4 days ago

Italy's market regulator to look into Telecom Italia, Canal+ joint-venture: source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN (Reuters) - Italy’s market watchdog is set to open proceedings to decide whether Telecom Italia (TIM) (TLIT.MI) should be sanctioned over its approval of a joint-venture with Vivendi’s (VIV.PA) pay-TV unit Canal Plus, a source told Reuters on Thursday.

FILE PHOTO - A Telecom Italia tower is pictured in Rome, Italy March 22, 2016. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini/File Photo

TIM approved the content deal in October, strengthening the link between the phone incumbent and its biggest shareholder.

    Following criticism from some of its board members over the decision, the deal received another majority vote from the TIM board earlier this month after an amendment.

    TIM was not immediately available for comment.

    Separately, a report in Italian daily Il Sole 24 Ore said the company’s auditors are considering whether to challenge the board’s approval of the joint-venture in court.

    Reporting by Stefano Rebaudo, writing by Giulia Segreti

    Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
    0 : 0
    • narrow-browser-and-phone
    • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser
    • wide-browser-and-larger
    • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
    • above-phone
    • portrait-tablet-and-above
    • above-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet-and-above
    • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
    • portrait-tablet-and-below
    • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.