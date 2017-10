WASHINGTON (Reuters) - AT&T Inc (T.N), Verizon Communications Inc (VZ.N) and T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS.O) are being awarded a U.S. defense contract worth $199 million for wireless services and devices, the Pentagon said on Monday.

The AT&T logo is pictured during the Forbes Forum 2017 in Mexico City, Mexico, September 18, 2017. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

The contract will include a one-year base period and four one-year option periods which, if exercised, the total value of this contract will be $993.5 million, the Pentagon said.