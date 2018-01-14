Factbox: Venus Williams v Belinda Bencic

MELBOURNE (Reuters) - A look at the records of American Venus Williams and Switzerland’s Belinda Bencic before their first round match at the Australian Open on Monday (prefix number denotes seeding).

FILE PHOTO - Venus Williams of the U.S. (R) shakes hands with Belinda Bencic of Switzerland after defeating her in their third round match at the U.S. Open Championships tennis tournament in New York, September 4, 2015. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

5-VENUS WILLIAMS

Age: 37

WTA ranking: 5; (Highest ranking: 1)

Coaches: Richard Williams, Oracene Price, David Witt

Grand slam titles: 7 (Wimbledon 2000, 2001, 2005, 2007, 2008; U.S. Open 2000, 2001)

2017 Australian Open performance: Runner-up

Best Australian Open performance: Runner-up 2003 and 2017

2017 WTA win-loss record: 42-15

Venus reached her first grand slam final in eight years at Melbourne Park last year, losing to younger sister Serena. Hard-hitting fifth seed Venus remains a formidable opponent when on song and will be tough to beat if she makes a run into the second week.

BELINDA BENCIC

Age: 20

WTA ranking: 78; (Highest ranking: 7)

Coach: Iain Hughes

Best grand slam performance: Quarter-finals, U.S. Open 2014

2017 Australian Open performance: First round

Best Australian Open performance: Fourth round (2016)

2017 WTA win-loss record: 3-8

Unseeded Bencic heads into the Australian Open on the back of strong displays in a successful Hopman Cup campaign for Switzerland where she partnered Roger Federer. The plucky right-hander ended last season on a 15-match winning streak, claiming three ITF titles to get back into the top 100 and could prove a difficult early challenge for Williams.

HEAD-TO-HEAD: (Venus 4 - Bencic 0)

Sept. 2015 - Venus d Bencic 6-3 6-4 (U.S. Open, hardcourt)

Feb. 2015 - Venus d Bencic 6-1 6-2 (Dubai Tennis Championships, hardcourt)

May. 2014 - Venus d Bencic 6-4 6-1 (French Open, clay)

Oct. 2012 - Venus d Bencic 6-3 6-1 (Luxembourg Open, hardcourt)