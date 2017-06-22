FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
Tesla reaches agreement with Shanghai to explore production: Bloomberg
#Brexit
#Banks
#Trump
#Russia
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Sport
Sections
Featured
In Asian financial markets, fear indicators still send a buy signal
Markets
In Asian financial markets, fear indicators still send a buy signal
Cyber threats prompt return of radio for ship navigation
Technology
Cyber threats prompt return of radio for ship navigation
UK consumer spending sees longest decline since 2013
UK consumer spending sees longest decline since 2013
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology News
June 22, 2017 / 10:30 AM / 2 months ago

Tesla reaches agreement with Shanghai to explore production: Bloomberg

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO -- A Tesla Model S charges at a Tesla Supercharger station in Cabazon, California, U.S. May 18, 2016.Sam Mircovich/File Photo

(Reuters) - U.S. electric-car maker Tesla Inc has reached a preliminary agreement with Shanghai to explore production in the Chinese city, Bloomberg reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter. (bloom.bg/2twAd6z)

Tesla's revenue from China more than tripled to over $1 billion last year, according to its annual report.

The company did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Tesla's shares were slightly higher at $378.50 in premarket trading.

Reporting by Narottam Medhora in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.