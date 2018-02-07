Tesla Inc expected to post a loss of $3.12 a share: summary

(Reuters) - - Tesla Inc (TSLA.OQ) (TSLA.O) is expected to show a rise in quarterly revenue when it reports results.

- The Palo Alto, California-based company is expected to report a 43.6 percent increase in revenue to $3.28 billion from $2.28 billion a year ago, according to the mean estimate of 18 analysts, according to Thomson Reuters data.

- The analyst mean estimate for Tesla Inc is for a loss of $3.12 per share. For the same quarter last year, the company reported a loss of 69 cents per share.

- The current average analyst rating on the shares is “hold” and the breakdown of recommendations is 8 “strong buy” or “buy,” 8 “hold” and 9 “sell” or “strong sell.”

- The Starmine predicted earnings surprise, the difference between Wall Street’s mean estimate and Starmine’s estimate of its highest rated analysts, is negative for Tesla at 2.12 percent; predicted revenue surprise is negative at 0.58 percent.

- The mean earnings estimate of analysts was unchanged in the last three months.

- Tesla Inc belongs to the NASDAQ Composite Index. This summary was generated 04:18 p.m. GMT.