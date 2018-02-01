FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Brexit
Economy
Technology
Commodities
Banks
Autos
Environment
Sport
Lifestyle
February 1, 2018 / 1:53 PM / Updated a day ago

Allergan to pay Israel's Teva Pharm $700 million to settle dispute

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TEL AVIV (Reuters) - Allergan (AGN.N) will make a one-time payment of $700 million to Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (TEVA.TA) to settle a dispute over working capital, Israel-based Teva said on Thursday.

Teva will use the payment, which is expected during the first quarter of 2018, to repay part of its debt.

    Teva (TEVA.N) and Allergan agreed to jointly dismiss the working capital dispute arbitration.

    As of Jan. 12, 2018, Allergan owned 68.7 million shares in Teva, which it received as partial payment for Teva’s $40.5 billion acquisition of Actavis Generics from Allergan in 2016.

    Reporting by Tova Cohen

    Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
    0 : 0
    • narrow-browser-and-phone
    • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser
    • wide-browser-and-larger
    • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
    • above-phone
    • portrait-tablet-and-above
    • above-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet-and-above
    • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
    • portrait-tablet-and-below
    • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.