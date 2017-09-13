FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Teva to sell women's health assets to CVC Capital Partners: report
Sections
Featured
Xi's political ideology to be elevated in party constitution
china's party congress
Xi's political ideology to be elevated in party constitution
Independence may now be out of reach for Iraqi Kurds
iraq
Independence may now be out of reach for Iraqi Kurds
Millions of Britons in financial difficulty
economy
Millions of Britons in financial difficulty
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
September 13, 2017 / 8:38 PM / a month ago

Teva to sell women's health assets to CVC Capital Partners: report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: A building belonging to generic drug producer Teva, Israel's largest company with a market value of about $57 billion, is seen in Jerusalem March 23, 2010. REUTERS/Baz Ratner (JERUSALEM - Tags: HEALTH BUSINESS SOCIETY)

(Reuters) - Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (TEVA.TA) (TEVA.N) is close to a deal to sell its women’s health assets outside the United States to private equity firm CVC Capital Partners, the Fly reported, citing Bloomberg.

The assets could be valued at about $800 million, according to the Bloomberg report. (bit.ly/2y03sQx)

Israel-based Teva, the world’s largest maker of generic drugs, has been looking at divestures to help pare its $35 billion debt pile.

The company on Monday agreed to sell its contraceptive brand, Paragard, a part of its women’s health business, to a unit of Cooper Cos (COO.N) for $1.1 billion, on a day the company named industry veteran Kare Schultz as CEO.

CVC Capital was not immediately available for comment, while Teva said it does not respond to market rumors.

Reporting by Akankshita Mukhopadhyay in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.