Netanyahu asks Teva Pharm to minimize job loss in Israel
December 14, 2017 / 11:53 AM / Updated 20 hours ago

Netanyahu asks Teva Pharm to minimize job loss in Israel

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Thursday he spoke with the chief executive of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (TEVA.TA) and asked that the company keeps layoffs in Israel to a minimum.

An Israeli flag flutters near the logo of Teva Tech which is part of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in Neot Hovav, southern Israel December 14, 2017. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

    Israel-based Teva (TEVA.N), the world’s largest generic drugmaker, is due to unveil a major restructuring on Thursday to help pay off its debt.

    Netanyahu in a statement said he requested from CEO Kare Schultz to “maintain the identity of Teva as an Israeli company,” and Schultz promised to do so.

    Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch

