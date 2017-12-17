FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Blade running Thai dog gets new lease of life
December 17, 2017 / 10:59 AM / 2 days ago

Blade running Thai dog gets new lease of life

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGKOK (Reuters) - A Thai dog which had its legs hacked off for chewing a pair of shoes is running free again after being fitted with the type of blades used by paralympic runners.

Cola’s front legs were sliced off with a sword about a year ago by his owner’s furious neighbor in Bangkok.

The Soi Dog Foundation, an animal welfare group based on the resort island of Phuket, brought in a human surgeon to fit Cola with high tech carbon fiber racing blades, similar to those used by paralympic athletes.

Now Cola is back running with the pack.

Soi Dog Foundation founder John Dalley said Cola was even ready to trust humans again.

Reporting by Juarawee Kittisilpa; Editing by Gareth Jones

