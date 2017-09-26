FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Thomas Cook enters into hotel partnership with LMEY, outlook unchanged
September 26, 2017 / 6:30 AM / 23 days ago

Thomas Cook enters into hotel partnership with LMEY, outlook unchanged

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Tour operator Thomas Cook (TCG.L) said on Tuesday it had entered into a strategic partnership with Switzerland’s LMEY Investments to grow its own-brand hotel portfolio, as it confirmed its full-year outlook.

The partnership follows an alliance with Expedia (EXPE.O) to make the online travel company its preferred provider of hotels for certain holiday sales.

Thomas Cook also said that its Chief Financial Officer Michael Healy had decided to retire, and would be replaced by director of financial reporting Bill Scott.

The company said that summer trading was closing out as expected and its full-year earnings outlook was unchanged.

Reporting by Alistair Smout, Editing by Paul Sandle

