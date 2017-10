ROTTWEIL, Germany (Reuters) - Thyssenkrupp (TKAG.DE) is seeing strong demand for its new generation of elevators that operate without steel cables or ropes, the unit’s chief executive said on Friday.

“Demand is gigantic,” Andreas Schierenbeck told Reuters, adding the group still wanted to avoid rushing into the market too early.

He said the group aimed for 2-3 more initial customers after the first order was announced earlier this year.