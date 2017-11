ESSEN, Germany (Reuters) - Thyssenkrupp (TKAG.DE) Chief Executive Heinrich Hiesinger on Thursday confirmed plans to sell its Italian stainless steel plant, Acciai Speciali Terni (AST), adding this was the group’s only asset currently up for sale.

Hiesinger made the comments after presenting full-year results that included the group’s highest order intake in five years, without specifying whether an official sales process had been launched.