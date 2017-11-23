IG Metall demands 10-year job guarantee in Thyssen/Tata talks

ESSEN, Germany (Reuters) - IG Metall, Germany’s largest union, has called for a 10-year guarantee for jobs, sites and investments at Thyssenkrupp’s (TKAG.DE) steel business as a condition for agreeing to a planned merger with Tata Steel (TISC.NS).

Thyssenkrupp steel workers, holding placard that reads "Where is the future, the future for steel", protest against the planned combination of the group's European steel operations with those of Tata Steel of India, in Andernach, Germany, November 23, 2017. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

“We call for a decade of security for employment, locations, factories and investments. That’s what it will be about in subsequent negotiations,” Detlef Wetzel, deputy supervisory board chairman of Thyssenkrupp Steel Europe, said on Thursday.

He was presenting IG Metall’s demands during a demonstration of workers at Thyssenkrupp’s tin plate production site in Andernach.