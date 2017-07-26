FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil wireless carrier TIM triples profit, beating forecasts
July 26, 2017 / 1:00 AM / 9 days ago

Brazil wireless carrier TIM triples profit, beating forecasts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - TIM Participaçoes SA (TIMP3.SA), Brazil's second-largest wireless phone company, reported on Tuesday that second-quarter net income nearly tripled from a year earlier to 219 million reais ($69 million), according to a securities filing.

Profit at the Brazilian unit of Telecom Italia (TLIT.MI) beat an average forecast of 156 million reais in the Thomson Reuters consensus. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization rose 16 percent to 1.391 billion reais, excluding tower sales and one-time expenses, above an average forecast of 1.303 billion reais.

Reporting by Brad Haynes and Sergio Spagnuolo; Editing by Leslie Adler

