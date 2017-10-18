FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Brazilian antitrust official says AT&T, Time Warner must keep operations separate
Sections
Featured
Take Five - World markets themes for the week ahead
market analysis
Take Five - World markets themes for the week ahead
L'Oreal adds Paris to digital beauty start-up cities
business
L'Oreal adds Paris to digital beauty start-up cities
Moving machinery using mind power alone
technology
Moving machinery using mind power alone
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
October 18, 2017 / 4:14 PM / 3 days ago

Brazilian antitrust official says AT&T, Time Warner must keep operations separate

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA (Reuters) - A key official on Brazil’s antitrust watchdog Cade voted on Wednesday to approve AT&T Inc’s (T.N) acquisition of Time Warner Inc (TWX.N) as long as both companies continued to run their Brazilian operations separately.

The AT&T logo is pictured during the Forbes Forum 2017 in Mexico City, Mexico, September 18, 2017. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Councillor Gilvandro Araújo, who is leading the antitrust analysis of the merger in Brazil, said both companies would have to commit to not exchanging “sensitive information” and allow external auditors to verify the separation of their activities in the South American country.

Reporting by Bruno Federowski; Writing by Tatiana Bautzer; Editing by Paul Simao

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.