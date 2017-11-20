AT&T ready for trial on Justice Dept lawsuit: lead counsel

NEW YORK (Reuters) - AT&T Inc (T.N) is prepared to go to trial as soon as possible, ideally within 60 days, after the U.S. Department of Justice sued the company to block its $85.4 billion acquisition of Time Warner Inc (TWX.N), the lead trial counsel representing the company said on Monday.

Chief Executive Officer of AT&T Randall Stephenson (L) walks off the stage with David McAtee (C), SEVP and General Counsel for AT&T, and Daniel Petrocelli (R), counsel from O'Melveny & Myers LLP., after a press conference in New York City, New York, U.S. November 20, 2017. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

“We are going to ask the court for the earliest possible date,” Daniel Petrocelli, a partner at O’Melveny & Myers, told reporters at a news conference in New York.