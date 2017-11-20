FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. Justice Department says AT&T would make rivals pay more for content
Sections
Featured
Mugabe told to resign ahead of impeachment proceedings
Zimbabwe
Mugabe told to resign ahead of impeachment proceedings
Merkel aide gives parties three weeks to find way out of crisis
Germany
Merkel aide gives parties three weeks to find way out of crisis
Taking London's financial pulse
Brexit and the City
Taking London's financial pulse
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
November 20, 2017 / 10:30 PM / Updated 13 hours ago

U.S. Justice Department says AT&T would make rivals pay more for content

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Justice Department filed a lawsuit to stop AT&T, which owns DirecTV, from also buying Time Warner, at least partially because of concerns that AT&T would use Time Warner’s films and movies to force rival pay TV companies to pay more for content.

FILE PHOTO: The exterior of the U.S. Department of Justice headquarters building in Washington, DC, U.S. on July 14, 2009. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/File Photo

It also said that AT&T would use Time Warner content to slow the industry’s transition to online video and other innovative distribution models.

In its lawsuit, the Justice Department cited AT&T and DirecTV documents saying that, if AT&T closes the Time Warner deal, the merged firm can “operate (its) pay-TV business as a ‘cash cow’ while slowly pivoting to new models.”

Reporting by Diane Bartz; Editing by Bill Rigby

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.