AT&T extends deadline to close Time Warner deal

(Reuters) - AT&T Inc (T.N) said on Monday it had extended by a “short period” the deadline to close its proposed deal to acquire Time Warner Inc (TWX.N), to buy time to get the required regulatory approvals for the deal.

FILE PHOTO - An AT&T logo is seen at a AT&T building in New York City, October 23, 2016. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith/File Photo

The deal had a termination date of Oct. 22.

AT&T’s $85.4 billion acquisition of Time Warner is expected to give it control of cable TV channels HBO and CNN, film studio Warner Bros and other coveted media assets.