Breakingviews - Viewsroom: AT&T's $85 bln deal runs into static
November 17, 2017 / 6:29 PM / Updated 17 hours ago

Breakingviews - Viewsroom: AT&T’s $85 bln deal runs into static

Jennifer Saba

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters Breakingviews) - The telecom firm’s acquisition of Time Warner, owner of CNN, may hit regulatory hurdles in D.C. President Trump’s caustic tweets against the news network look self-interested, but watchdogs could yet legitimately rethink norms of competition. Plus: GE searches for a way forward.

An AT&T logo is seen at a AT&T building in New York City, October 23, 2016. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Listen to the podcast bit.ly/2A705fT

Breakingviews

Reuters Breakingviews is the world's leading source of agenda-setting financial insight. As the Reuters brand for financial commentary, we dissect the big business and economic stories as they break around the world every day. A global team of about 30 correspondents in New York, London, Hong Kong and other major cities provides expert analysis in real time.


Sign up for a free trial of our full service at https://www.breakingviews.com/trial and follow us on Twitter @Breakingviews and at www.breakingviews.com. All opinions expressed are those of the authors.

