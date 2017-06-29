Storage company Tintri says plans for IPO have changed

SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) - Storage startup Tintri inc (TNTR.O), which was planning to start trading its shares on NASDAQ on Thursday, said its listing plans have "changed," according to a statement by a company spokesman.

Tintri had been planning to raise $109 million in an initial public offering by selling 8.7 million shares in the range of $10.50 and $12.50 per share.

The spokesman declined to comment further on future IPO plans.

Morgan Stanley and Bank of America had been hired as lead underwriters of the offering.