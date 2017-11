BARCELONA (Reuters) - T-Mobile US, the third-largest U.S. mobile operator, will roll out its fifth-generation network across the United States by 2020, Chief Technology Officer Neville Ray said on Thursday.

A pedestrian uses her smart phone as she passes a T-Mobile retail store in Manhattan, New York, U.S., September 22, 2017. REUTERS/Darren Ornitz

“We are committed to roll out 5G across the nation by 2020,” Ray said at the Morgan Stanley European Technology, Media and Telecoms Conference in Barcelona.