FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Italy's Tod's confident it will deliver results in line with expectations
Sections
Featured
EU to discuss tax havens blacklist
Paradise papers
EU to discuss tax havens blacklist
UK retailers suffer worst October since 2008: BRC
BUSINESS
UK retailers suffer worst October since 2008: BRC
U.N. warns on heat as climate talks hear pleas for action
environment
U.N. warns on heat as climate talks hear pleas for action
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
November 6, 2017 / 6:59 PM / Updated 11 hours ago

Italy's Tod's confident it will deliver results in line with expectations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN (Reuters) - Italian luxury group Tod’s (TOD.MI) said on Monday it was confident it would be able to deliver results “in line with market expectations”, after posting a worse than expected 4.7 percent drop in its nine-month sales.

FILE PHOTO: People walk past a Tod's shop in downtown Rome, Italy February 10, 2016. REUTERS/Tony Gentile/File Photo

The company, famous for its Gommino loafers, said sales in the first three quarters of 2017 fell to 722.2 million euros ($838 million), below a Thomson Reuters estimate of 737 million euros. At constant exchange rates sales were down 4.2 percent.

Tod’s said that like-for-like sales at its 272 directly-owned stores were down 2.7 percent from January to end-September.

The group said that it would replace current Chief Executive Stefano Sincini with a former Bulgari manager, Umberto Macchi di Cellere, starting from Dec. 1.

The company is holding an investor day on Tuesday.

($1 = 0.8614 euros)

Reporting by Giulia Segreti

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.