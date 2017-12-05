FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Toll Brothers sees no change in buyer behavior due to tax reform
December 5, 2017 / 5:10 PM / a day ago

Toll Brothers sees no change in buyer behavior due to tax reform

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - U.S. luxury homebuilder Toll Brothers Inc (TOL.N) said on Tuesday it had not seen a potential change in buyers’ behavior on the back of a looming U.S. tax reform and that it is encouraged by the potential cut in corporate tax rates.

A Toll Brothers residential development is shown in Carlsbad, California, U.S., May 24, 2017. REUTERS/Mike Blake

“The issue of tax reform has been looming for months and we haven’t seen a change in our buyers’ behavior. They continue to buy, sales continue to be strong,” Chief Executive Douglas Yearley said on a post earnings call with analysts.

Reporting by Rachit Vats in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva

