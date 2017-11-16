FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Toshiba in talks to sell PC operations to Asus: Nikkei‍​
#Technology News
November 16, 2017 / 10:27 PM / Updated 6 hours ago

Toshiba in talks to sell PC operations to Asus: Nikkei‍​

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Japanese conglomerate Toshiba Corp has entered into negotiations to sell its personal computer operations to Taiwan’s Asustek Computer Inc, the Nikkei reported on Friday.

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Toshiba Corp is seen as window cleaners work on the company's headquarters in Tokyo, Japan, February 14, 2017. REUTERS/Toru Hanai/File Photo

China's Lenovo Group Ltd has also expressed interest in the Toshiba business, according to the newspaper. (s.nikkei.com/2hysDnc)

The move is part of a larger restructuring plan by Toshiba, as it scrambles for funds to cover billions of dollars in liabilities arising from its now bankrupt U.S. nuclear unit Westinghouse.

Reporting by Karan Nagarkatti in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
