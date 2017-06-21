FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SK Hynix says it is part of consortium picked to buy Toshiba chip business
June 21, 2017 / 3:25 AM / 2 months ago

SK Hynix says it is part of consortium picked to buy Toshiba chip business

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: The logo of SK Hynix is seen at its headquarters in Seongnam, South Korea, April 25, 2016.Kim Hong-Ji/File Photo

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea's SK Hynix Inc (000660.KS) on Wednesday said it was part of a Japan-led consortium picked as the preferred bidder for Toshiba Corp's (6502.T) memory business.

A SK Hynix spokesman said the firm took part in the consortium to seek new business opportunities, but declined to give further details.

Earlier on Wednesday, Toshiba said its board had chosen a Japanese government-led consortium as the preferred bidder for the conglomerate's prized flash memory chip business.

Reporting by Se Young Lee, Writing byJoyce Lee; Editing by Himani Sarkar

