2 months ago
Western Digital expects ruling on injunction request by mid-July: source
June 15, 2017 / 2:49 AM / 2 months ago

Western Digital expects ruling on injunction request by mid-July: source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: A Western Digital office building is shown in Irvine, California, U.S., January 24, 2017.Mike Blake/File Photo

TOKYO (Reuters) - Western Digital Corp (WDC.O) expects a ruling on its request for a court injunction to stop the sale of Toshiba Corp's (6502.T) chip unit by mid-July, a source familiar with the situation said on Thursday.

The California-based firm presented a revised offer for the chip unit that met Toshiba's requests on Wednesday but did not receive a positive response, a separate source said.

Western Digital is concerned about how Toshiba, the Japanese government and other stakeholders are handling the auction's decision-making process, the second source added.

The sources declined to be identified due to the sensitivity of the negotiations.

Toshiba declined to comment.

Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki; Editing by Edwina Gibbs

