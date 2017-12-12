Breakingviews - Anti-LBO activist could benefit Toshiba investors

HONG KONG (Reuters Breakingviews) - A last-minute activist attack on Toshiba could be good for investors. Argyle Street Management argues the Japanese conglomerate need not follow through on an $18 billion leveraged buyout of its NAND flash-memory business. The Hong Kong hedge-fund manager has a solid case. While an immediate halt is unlikely, a later U-turn is both possible and desirable.

Reporters raise their hands for a question during a news conference by Toshiba Corp CEO Satoshi Tsunakawa (not in picture) at the company headquarters in Tokyo, Japan June 23, 2017. REUTERS/Issei Kato

In September, a consortium led by U.S. buyout firm Bain Capital finally agreed to buy Toshiba Memory Corp, the struggling group’s prize asset, after months of drama involving shifting coalitions of bidders and legal challenges from joint venture partner Western Digital. Toshiba was under intense pressure from its banks, and in a rush to repair its balance sheet to avoid a delisting. Shareholders approved the sale weeks later.

But Toshiba has since sold 600 billion yen of stock to dozens of foreign hedge funds. So it is now insured against being kicked out of the stock market, even if the TMC sale drags into the next financial year, or is scrapped.

Argyle Street might not have much leverage right now. Investors in Japan need to have held a 3 percent stake for six months before they can call an extraordinary general meeting, which would be the most aggressive way to try to force change. It is not clear Argyle Street meets either of those criteria, although perhaps it could find allies who do. For Toshiba’s bosses, reneging on the contract would be both embarrassing and risk lawsuits.

Even so, the activists are onto something. The deal was a fire sale, executed under pressure, but now circumstances have changed. Macquarie analyst Damian Thong estimates fair value for the flagship NAND unit at more than 3 trillion yen – at least 50 percent higher than the current price. Crucially, Toshiba can call the sale off unilaterally if the transaction doesn’t close by March – which seems likely, given various antitrust approvals are still pending.

True, the business needs sustained, heavy investment, but as one of the leading producers of NAND chips it can probably find access to capital regardless of its parent. A re-run of the controversial, politically charged auction seems far-fetched, but a flotation could probably be done quickly. Another chapter in the extraordinary Toshiba saga could be opening.