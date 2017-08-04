FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 days ago
Mazda could expand alliance with Toyota: executive
#NorthKorea
#Trump
#Brexit
#Economy
#Science
#Technology
#Sport
Sections
Featured
Transition can't be used to stop Brexit: Hammond, Fox
Transition can't be used to stop Brexit: Hammond, Fox
Transition can't be used to stop Brexit: Hammond, Fox
Transition can't be used to stop Brexit: Hammond, Fox
Transition can't be used to stop Brexit: Hammond, Fox
Transition can't be used to stop Brexit: Hammond, Fox
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
August 4, 2017 / 11:41 AM / 8 days ago

Mazda could expand alliance with Toyota: executive

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Toyota Motor President Akio Toyoda and Mazda Motor President Masamichi Kogai attend a joint news conference in Tokyo, Japan August 4, 2017.Kim Kyung-Hoon

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese carmaker Mazda Motor Corp (7261.T) could expand its alliance with Toyota Motor Corp (7203.T), announced earlier on Friday, on condition that "its autonomy is assured", a senior Mazda executive said on Friday.

Mazda Executive Vice President Akira Marumoto was speaking in Tokyo after the two companies announced their alliance, including plans to build a $1.6 billion U.S. assembly plant and work together on electric vehicle technology.

Reporting by Sam Nussey; Editing by Clara Ferreira Marques

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.