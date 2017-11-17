FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Toyota and Suzuki in tie-up to sell electric vehicles in India
November 17, 2017 / 1:03 PM / Updated a day ago

Toyota and Suzuki in tie-up to sell electric vehicles in India

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO (Reuters) - Toyota Motor Corp and Suzuki Motor Corp have agreed to cooperate in selling electric vehicles in India from around 2020, they said on Friday, aiming to give each other a leg up in emerging markets and low-emission technology.

The logo of Suzuki Motor Corp. is pictured at the 45th Tokyo Motor Show in Tokyo, Japan October 25, 2017. Picture taken October 25, 2017. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

The announcement comes after the Japanese companies agreed in February to trade expertise in parts supplies and research and development.

The partnership could help Toyota to expand in India’s massive car market, where drivers prefer the type of affordable compact vehicles in which Suzuki excels.

Suzuki, in turn, is expected to gain from Toyota’s innovations in automated driving, artificial intelligence and low-emission vehicles.

The companies said Suzuki will produce the electric vehicles and supply some to Toyota, which will provide technical support.

