Toys R Us UK to close stores in restructuring
Economy
Growth slows, prices jump for UK services firms
Technology
Facebook rolls out messenger app for kids under 13
Sport
England lose openers after steady start to Adelaide chase
December 4, 2017 / 11:04 AM / Updated a day ago

Toys R Us UK to close stores in restructuring

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Toys R Us UK is to seek creditor approval for a restructuring plan involving closing at least 26 of its 105 stores in Britain in 2018, it said on Monday.

A Toys "R" Us store is seen, in Hayes, Britain December 2, 2017. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

The British arm of Toys R Us Inc (IPO-TOYS.N) of the United States which filed for bankruptcy in September, said it had submitted a Company Voluntary Arrangement (CVA) plan to its creditors and would seek their approval in the next 17 days.

Toys R Us UK said that if approved by the creditors the CVA plan would substantially reduce its rental obligations and allow the business to move to a new, viable business model.

The firm said it anticipated redundancies among its workforce of 3,200 but did not give a specific number.

Toys R Us UK said all its stores would remain open as normal through Christmas and into the new year.

Reporting by James Davey; Editing by Edmund Blair

