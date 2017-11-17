FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Canada NAFTA negotiator said U.S. being inflexible: union leader
Sections
Featured
Take Five - World markets themes for the week ahead
market analysis
Take Five - World markets themes for the week ahead
Northern Ireland is Brexit’s Gordian knot
commentary
Northern Ireland is Brexit’s Gordian knot
Bullets and burns - injured Rohingya refugees
pictures
Bullets and burns - injured Rohingya refugees
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
November 17, 2017 / 10:30 PM / Updated 12 hours ago

Canada NAFTA negotiator said U.S. being inflexible: union leader

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - A Canadian union leader, in Mexico City for the fifth round of talks on modernizing NAFTA, on Friday said Canada’s chief negotiator had told him the U.S. side was being inflexible.

Unifor chief Jerry Dias spoke to reporters after a private meeting with Steve Verheul, who leads the Canadian team. Canada and Mexico went into the talks prepared to address hard line U.S. demands that they had previously dismissed as unworkable, officials said.

Reporting by David Ljunggren; Editing by Cynthia Osterman

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.