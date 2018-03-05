FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 5, 2018 / 8:59 PM / Updated 12 hours ago

Canada's Freeland says any steel, aluminum tariffs unacceptable

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Canada would view any tariffs on steel or aluminum as unacceptable and will take appropriate measures to defend workers and industries if needed, Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland said on Monday.

Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland gestures during a joint news conference on the closing of the seventh round of NAFTA talks in Mexico City, Mexico March 5, 2018. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Speaking at a joint press conference with her Mexican and U.S. counterparts at the end of a round of NAFTA talks in Mexico City, Freeland said some progress had been made on the more challenging issues in the renegotiation of the 1994 pact.

Reporting by David Ljunggren; Editing by Frank Jack Daniel

