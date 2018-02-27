USTR meetings 'regular' part of treaty negotiations, GM says

(Reuters) - General Motors confirmed on Tuesday it was meeting with the office of the U.S. Trade Representative (USTR) in the context of NAFTA talks, saying such meetings were a regular part of trade negotiations.

Reuters reported earlier on Tuesday that U.S. trade officials will meet automakers Ford (F.N) and General Motors (GM.N) later in the day. The meetings will take place after a negotiator returned from NAFTA talks in Mexico for talks on rules governing the thorny issue of regional content in cars.

“These regular meetings with USTR happen in the context of any major trade agreement to assure that GM’s point of view is heard on behalf of our employees, customers and all stakeholders,” General Motors spokesman Pat Morrissey said.