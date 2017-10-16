FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mexico finance minister says NAFTA uncertainty hitting peso
October 16, 2017 / 3:45 PM / 5 days ago

Mexico finance minister says NAFTA uncertainty hitting peso

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico’s Finance Minister Jose Antonio Meade said on Monday that the peso’s recent depreciation reflects uncertainty about the NAFTA renegotiation process and questions about how quickly the U.S. Federal Reserve will normalize rates.

Mexican Finance Minister Jose Antonio Meade takes part during the annual conference hosted by the brokerage and bank Interacciones in Mexico City, Mexico, October 16, 2017. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

“The exchange rate reflects different kinds of uncertainties, many of which we cannot control, such as the normalization process of interest rates in the United States,” said Meade, speaking at an event in Mexico City.

“There are other elements which are Mexico-specific. The concern surrounding the (NAFTA) trade agreement,” he added.

The peso MXN=D2 slipped over 1.0 percent against the dollar on Monday to its weakest level since May 18. It has shed about 4.5 percent this month.

The administration of U.S. President Donald Trump, which is demanding significant changes to the North American Free Trade Agreement, has presented a series of hard-line proposals that partners Canada and Mexico say will be tough to accept.

Reporting by Michael O'Boyle; Writing by Anthony Esposito, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien

