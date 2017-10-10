FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mexico will only remain in NAFTA if good for national interest: foreign minister
October 10, 2017

Mexico will only remain in NAFTA if good for national interest: foreign minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico will only remain within the North American Free Trade Agreement if the renegotiated treaty is good for the country, Foreign Minister Luis Videgaray said on Tuesday, as trade negotiators gathered in Washington for talks.

The talks to update the 23-year-old NAFTA pact have turned increasingly acrimonious, with Mexico and business groups warning that several U.S. proposals would limit trade.

Videgaray said Mexico must be ready for the “different scenarios” that the talks could produce. U.S. President Donald Trump was quoted on Tuesday as saying he believed NAFTA should be terminated.

Reporting by Frank Jack Daniel; Editing by Christine Murray

