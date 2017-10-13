FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Prime Minister Trudeau says Canada will not abandon NAFTA talks
#Business News
October 13, 2017 / 1:53 AM / 8 days ago

Prime Minister Trudeau says Canada will not abandon NAFTA talks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Thursday Canada will not walk away from talks to rehash the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) despite a U.S. proposal to include a clause that could terminate the pact in five years.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau waves to the media after a meeting with the civil society leaders in Mexico City, Mexico October 12, 2017. REUTERS/ Carlos Jasso

Speaking at a news conference with Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto in Mexico City as a fourth round of talks to renegotiate NAFTA was held near Washington, Trudeau said he was committed to a “win-win-win” deal.

“We will not be walking away from the table based on the proposals put forward,” Trudeau said, in response to a question about whether the so-called sunset clause was a poison pill for the talks.

Reporting by Daina Beth Solomon; Editing by Lisa Shumaker

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
